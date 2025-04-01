What you need to know

Dbrand today unveiled a wild new way to customize your devices—cases and skins that actually feel like real grass.

These textured covers called Touch Grass bring a touch of nature straight to your hands, giving your phone a whole new vibe. And they’re available for over 100 different devices.

The Touch Grass skins and cases aren’t just for phones; they’re covering everything from Google Pixels and MacBooks to the Steam Deck. And in case you're wondering, despite the April 1 launch, this isn't some elaborate April Fools' joke; it’s 100% real.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dbrand) (Image credit: dbrand) (Image credit: dbrand)

Dbrand’s April Fools’ legacy

Dbrand has a history of using April Fools’ Day to drop some pretty wild ideas, and today’s launch is no different. Back in 2022, the company introduced DIY skins, letting people cut their own vinyl wraps. The "Deluxe" kit came with a 2x3 vinyl sheet, some fancy Japanese tools (a ruler and a knife), and a nearly $100 price tag. Meanwhile, the budget-friendly "Classic" version was just a tiny 1x1 vinyl square for $25. It was perfect for covering, well, not much.

As for the new grass-like skins, Dbrand says they were actually supposed to drop last April, but making fake grass feel real at a microscopic level turned out to be way harder "than coming up with the product name."

Bringing this concept to life wasn’t easy, as per the company's press release. Dbrand had to figure out how to electrostatically apply polyethylene fibers and cut them cleanly without making a mess.

Remember that creepy skin phone case?

Speaking of weird phone cases, researcher Marc Teyssier from Télécom ParisTech created Skin-On back in 2019. It was a creepy but fascinating touch interface that felt like human skin.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

This unsettling innovation lets phones, wearables, and touchpads react to different kinds of touch, making interactions a little too lifelike. The prototype responded to both pressure and touch sensations, but it never made it to market.

On the other hand, Dbrand takes these wild ideas and turns them into real products—like the Doomsday Kit and The DIY Project. While their approach is full of satire, it leads to actual, purchasable items.