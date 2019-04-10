Amazon usually sells these SoundPEATS Q31 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $25.99, but right now you can clip the $3 coupon on the product page and enter code PGGTGZCL during checkout to drop your total to $17.79. That's one of the best discounts we've seen for these highly-rated headphones .

These Bluetooth 4.1 earbuds promise good sound. While it likely won't blow you away, it won't sound like your $5 headphones from Dollar General, either. They'll be perfectly fine for the gym, your kids' tablets, or your commute. There's a built-in microphone so you can easily take phone calls as well. The battery lasts up to 8 hours before needing to be recharged, which takes one to two hours for a full top-up. You can seamlessly control your media thanks to the in-line controls.

The headphones have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, so they'll withstand sweat, rain, and other damp conditions. When you aren't wearing 'em, attach the headphones together like a necklace using the built-in magnets. That prevents tangling and keeps things convenient. Your purchase includes four pairs of ear tips for a comfortable fit, as well as a one-year warranty.

