You can upgrade your TV sound system with $50 off the Sonos Beam soundbar at Amazon, bringing the price down to $349. Today's discount matches the best price we've seen for the Beam since its release and puts it on par with price drops we saw around Black Friday. The deal is being matched at Best Buy and Walmart, and can also be picked up directly at Sonos.

The Beam has received excellent reviews since its release, including one from us here at Android Central. It gains praise for its room-filling sound, compact form factor and ease of set up. As well as providing a huge audio upgrade from your TV speakers, you can also use the Beam to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, the radio, and more. It has Amazon's Alexa built-in, so when combined with something like the new Fire TV hardware, you can control all your media using just your voice.

Sonos is also offering $100 off its Playbar soundbar. The Playbar not only plays your favorite music but also doubles as a speaker for your TV. Setting it up is as simple as plugging in the power cord and an audio cable to your TV. You can wirelessly pair it with a Sonos Sub to take the experience to the next level if you wanted.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.