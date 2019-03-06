The Sonos Connect:Amp wireless home audio amplifier is down to a new all-time low price of $374.40 right now at Amazon. Considering this amp regularly sells for $499 at B&H, Best Buy and other retailers, this is a total steal. It rarely drops in price, so if you've been eyeing one up now is the time to pull the trigger.

The Sonos Connect:Amp brings streaming music to your favorite wired bookshelf, floor-standing, outdoor, or in-ceiling speakers. It has a built-in class-D amplifier that delivers 55W per channel for audiophile quality sound. You can also adjust the bass, treble, balance and loudness to get the sound exactly how you like it.

Of course, coming from Sonos, it links in great with the rest of its suite of smart speakers and is a great way to get your existing speakers into your multi-room experience. If you're set up with Amazon Echo devices, you also get support for Alexa's voice control smarts.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.