For just one day only, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select smart home essentials like smart locks, robotic vacuums, security cameras and more. You'll even receive free shipping with your purchase.

Various models of the popular Nest Smart Learning Thermostats are featured in today's sale with prices starting as low as $388 for a two-pack. That's a savings of over $100 off the regular price, too. On the other hand, Ecobee's Smart Thermostat and Room Sensors bundle is a more affordable option priced at $275 today, saving you over $50 off its regular cost.

The sale is full of smart locks too, including several from Nest priced at $50 off and others from the Array by Hampton line starting at $224.99.

The smart home deals don't end there though, so be sure to take a look at Home Depot's full sale before prices rise back to normal tomorrow.

