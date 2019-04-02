The Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB unlocked smartphone is down to $499.99 at Amazon. It's been selling for about $600 since the release of the updated Samsung Galaxy S10 line and this price drop is the lowest we've ever seen it go. The discount applies to all color options and you can also snag a saving on the 128GB or 256GB versions. These are U.S. models so are unlocked to work with the major U.S. GSM and CDMA carriers.

If you don't want all the bells and whistles (and the price tag) of the S10, it's a great time to go for the S9 with discounts of $100 or more across the line. They still pack plenty of power and run the current version of Android.

Read all about the Galaxy S9 on Android Central through the original review and followup articles. This model has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440p resolution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and IP68 water-resistance. If you opt for the 64GB model, you can always add a microSD card up to 400GB later to expand the storage.

If you want to go for the larger, 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9+, you can grab that unlocked from just $599.99. There's no telling how long these discounts will last, so it's worth making the most of them while you can.

