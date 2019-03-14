The unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in Midnight Black is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon — $719.46. Today's deal saves you $280 off the device's regular price there, and it's nearly $20 better than the previous best deal we'd seen for it too. Savings also apply to the Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple versions with prices at all-time lows of $723 and $737, respectively.

The Note 9 features the largest battery in a Samsung Note device ever, with a 4000mAh capacity that can last all day long. It's water-resistant too and features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera. There's a fingerprint sensor as well, and an S Pen is included that can even remotely control applications while you're away from your device. For an even further look at its capabilities, Android Central has a comprehensive page regarding everything you need to know about the phone.

