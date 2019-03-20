The unlocked 512GB dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is down to just $749.99 at B&H for today only. The deal applies to the Black and Ocean Blue variants of the phone, taking them down to the lowest prices we've seen to date. This phone sold for as much as $1,250 at the time of release and even with the recent release of the Galaxy S10 lineup it still doesn't drop far below $1,100 at retailers like Amazon. You also get a free Samsung Adaptive Fast-Charging Wall Charger worth $10 to sweeten the deal. The phones on offer are the international dual-SIM models and are GSM unlocked to work with U.S. carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. Note: there's no CDMA support in these phones.

The Note 9 features the largest battery in a Samsung Note device ever, with a 4000mAh capacity that can last all day long. It's water-resistant too and features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera. There's a fingerprint sensor as well, and an S Pen is included that can even remotely control applications while you're away from your device. For an even more in-depth look at its capabilities, check out Android Central's comprehensive guide on all things Note 9.

This deal is limited to today only as part of B&H's one-day DealZone promotion, so don't miss it.

