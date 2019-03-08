As wireless earbuds become more and more commonplace, there still remains a spot for a major contender to lead the market for Android devices as Apple does for iOS with its AirPods. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds hope to take the reigns, and today you can see if they're worthy or not at a 25% discount via the official AT&T website. There you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds in white or black for $97.49 as opposed to the regular price of $130. Shipping is free.

If you plan on ordering the Galaxy S10 or one of the other new Samsung devices, these earbuds would pair perfectly. They're capable of lasting for up to 6 hours on their own and an additional 7 hours using the included charging case. Tuned by AKG, these headphones not only sound great but look great too. Plus, they're water-resistant and feature an Ambient Aware mode which lets you control how much outside noise you hear. They're compatible with both Android and iOS devices and come with a variety of eartip and wingtip sizes.

Another really cool feature these headphones have is the ability to wirelessly charge simply by being placed on top of a Samsung Galaxy S10. If you're looking to learn more about the device, we've just posted an in-depth review which should answer all of your questions and then some.

