With the Samsung Galaxy S10 just two weeks away from release, those who've already decided on picking up one of the new models should start considering how to keep it protected once it arrives at home. Case manufacturers like Ringke are beginning to roll out cases designed specifically for the latest devices, and right now you can even score a discount on one of the options below by using the appropriate promo code. The codes bring each of the cases just below $4, which means you'll be saving up to $9 depending on the one you choose.

Hopefully you've already decided on whether you're buying the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or the S10e. If not, we have several guides to help you make an informed decision, such as this specifications overview and "Everything You Need To Know".

Be sure to use the promo code beside the case of your choice, or else this discount will not work properly. You'll also want to make sure the case you're trying to buy is sold by Ringke Official Store and fulfilled by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Fusion (Transparent) for $3.96 with promo code WERE26XR

Fusion-X (Black) for $3.90 w/ code FLG74SC6

Onyx (Black) for $3.90 w/ code UH49XOM4

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Next, you might want to think about grabbing a screen protector for your new device.

