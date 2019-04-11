Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 15% off Ring Smart Home Security . There are three bundles to choose from and shipping is free.

Whether you're looking for doorbells, cameras, or security alarms, this one-day sale has you covered.

For instance, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro Bundle is down to $239, a $50 discount. That deal is the best we've seen since January.

With the Video Doorbell Pro, you can see who's at your front door in glorious 1080p using the free Ring app, and even interact with them right from your phone thanks to two-way audio. You can also set it up to send you alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the button.

The Chime Pro helps extend the reach of your doorbell and just plugs into a standard electrical outlet. It boosts the Wi-Fi signal in your home so you can connect to the doorbell easier, and it has its own volume control and multiple alert tones, making it quite useful.

Be sure to check out the full sale before it expires if your home could use some security smarts.

