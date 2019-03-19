Whoever said having an Amazon Prime membership isn't worth it never heard about deals like this. Today only, Amazon is taking $90 off the Ring Floodlight Camera bundled with the Chime Pro exclusively for Prime members, bringing its price down to $209 from nearly $300. Just the Floodlight Camera alone rarely sells under $230, and today's deal also includes the Chime Pro Wi-Fi Extender which is normally priced at $49 itself. This bundle is only on sale in white currently.

While the price of an Amazon Prime membership has risen, so has the value of having one. If you're not currently a member, you can even get in on this deal just by starting a free 30-day trial of the service. If you decide to pay for a year, today's deal can effectively earn you back 75% of its cost instantly.

Ring's Floodlight Cam can record in 1080p HD and features infrared night vision along with the ability to watch its live video feed from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. There's a built-in motion detector which can send you alerts when set off; that will also cause the two spotlights to shine, and there's even an integrated siren as well. Meanwhile, using the Chime Pro boosts Wi-Fi for the Ring devices in your home like the Floodlight Cam and amplifies any alerts they send out. Ring also offers an optional 24/7 professional monitoring service at $10/monthly.

At Amazon, the number of reviews is closing in on 3,900 with a collective rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

