Nokia's newest Steel HR Sport smartwatch is discounted at Amazon by $40. This hybrid smartwatch was designed with athletes in mind, and it's built to stand up to weather, water, and more. Right now, you can get your hands on one in either white or black for $159.95. These devices were only released in September, so they haven't seen many discounts yet. A few weeks ago they dropped to the same price as today's discount for the first time before returning to their usual $200 price.

This smartwatch combines a heart rate tracker with Connected GPS so you can get the most out of your workouts while mapping your pace and distance. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters and can last for almost a month on a single charge of its battery. There's a sleep tracker too, which also offers a few features to help you make the most of your time asleep. Smart notifications are enabled as well, so you can receive alerts regarding calls, texts, events. and messages from apps on your phone.

With Workout mode, you can choose from over 30 sports and then track your progress using the Withings Health Mate app for iOS or Android. There's even a feature which can assess your cardiovascular fitness level.

If you're not too keen on the look of the band this smartwatch comes with, Nokia offers several other silicone and leather band options to purchase separately at Amazon.

