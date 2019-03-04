The new Nokia 9 PureView smartphone reaches a sale price of $599.99 at various retailers starting today, but B&H is offering the best value for your money. Not only will you be saving $100 off the regular cost of this unlocked device, but you'll also snag a free Mophie 10,500mAh power bank and another free gift with its purchase! B&H even offers free expedited shipping, along with tax-free purchases in select states.

Along with the free power bank (valued around $30), you'll also have the choice of adding NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Headphones or the Huawei Band 3e Activity Tracker to your cart for free.

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the more unique devices shown off at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, as it's loaded with five rear cameras that can help you achieve some incredible photos. The phone automatically adjusts its exposure as needed while still allowing for complete control over its functions.

It's compatible with GSM / 4G LTE networks and equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, a Gorilla Glass 5.99-inch QHD 2K LED display with HDR10 support, an integrated under-screen fingerprint sensor, and a stunning 20MP front-facing camera. It has to compete with the five on the back, after all. It also features 128GB storage which is non-expandable. The device runs Android 9.0 with the ability to upgrade as future software becomes available. It's water-resistant as well, compatible with QI wireless chargers, and includes a one-year warranty with its purchase.

If you want to get to know the device a bit better before buying, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.