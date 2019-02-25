Late last year, Android Central dubbed the Nokia 7.1 "one of the best smartphone values available in the U.S.", and today the value gets even harder to resist. For a limited time, B&H has the unlocked device on sale in Blue for just $299.99, saving you $50 off its regular cost. You'll receive a free Avoda tempered glass screen protector with its purchase as well, which is valued at $20. Amazon is price-matching this deal, though the free screen protector isn't included there. Customers in select states may also not have to pay sales tax at the time of purchase from B&H, so that could end up saving you a bit more cash as well. B&H includes free expedited shipping with your order, too.

Nokia's 7.1 smartphone features a dual 12+5MP rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing selfie camera that has an 84-degree field-of-view to ensure all of your friends can get in the shot. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage with the ability to upgrade up to 400GB with a micro SD card. Meanwhile, its 5.84-inch screen offers HDR10 support and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There's a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

If you want to learn more about why you should buy the Nokia 7.1, be sure to check out Android Central's review of the device.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.