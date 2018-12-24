Amazon has the Motorola Moto G6 smartphone for sale today at just $199.99. This model usually sells for nearly $240 there, until now that is. The deal includes the 32GB black and oyster blush colors — also available at this price at Walmart — as well as the 64GB Amazon-exclusive deep indigo model. It'd be wise to grab this one quickly, as there's no telling how long this price will last. Some specs are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so it may be a good time to start your free trial if you're not already signed up.

With a 5.7-inch screen, 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup, fingerprint and face recognition as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, the Moto G6 does a great job of balancing the spec sheet with the price. There are some very nice Moto G6 cases available at Amazon right now too, which wouldn't hurt to add to your order, along with accessories like a screen protector or a USB wall adapter.

Our in-depth review put the phone through its paces, finding impressive results when it comes to its build quality, battery life and camera. We even name it 'one of the best budget phones around'. For a deeper look at the phone's capabilities, be sure to check out the full review.

