Motorola is offering customers one hard-to-resist deal on its Moto G5S Plus. Only through March 9, purchasing one of the 32GB models for $249.99 at Motorola's website will let you add a second to your cart absolutely free! This phone's regular retail price is $279, which means you're even saving some cash on the first device too. It's compatible with all major U.S. carriers and includes free shipping.

The G5S Plus sports an all-metal design with a 5.5-inch full HD display. Meanwhile, packed inside is a 2.0 Ghz quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The device is also equipped with dual 13MP rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera featuring an LED flash, along with a 3000mAh battery that should have no trouble lasting you all day. It also has a microSD card slot, so you can supplement its rather scant 32GB of storage with a card of up to 128GB.

To learn more about the G5S Plus' features, be sure to check out our review of the device.

See at Motorola

