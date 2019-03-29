Logitech's K400 Plus wireless keyboard is a great way to solve this problem, and right now you can pick one up for just $17.98. This is a price-match of the lowest that the keyboard has ever reached, and it provides quite a bit of functionality for the price. This is part of a large one-day sale at Amazon which has additional Logitech keyboard, mice, and webcams discounted to all-time low prices. Today's deal saves you $8 off the keyboard's average price at Amazon.

These days just about everyone has a smart TV or something smart connected to their TV, like an Xbox One, Kodi, Android TV, etc. Navigating the interfaces and trying to type in things as simple as a URL can quickly become a pain if you don't have a keyboard to do it.

This well-reviewed wireless keyboard is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for just one day only as part of a larger sale on Logitech PC essentials.

Whether you've got your computer hooked up to your living room TV or you just want to be able to type in an email address without using your gaming controller, the K400 Plus is a great wireless keyboard for the non-traditional screens in your home that might benefit from having one. Two AA batteries are included with its purchase to power it up, though you may want to add some extra batteries to your order. On Amazon, the keyboard has 4.1 stars based on nearly 4,000 reviews

At $18 you can totally justify having one of these around the house for the random times that you may need it. Even if it isn't something that you use daily, the times when you do go to use it you'll quickly realize it was worth the purchase!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.