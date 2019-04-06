The Logitech Harmony 650 infrared all-in-one universal remote control is down to $24.99 at Best Buy today only. That price marks the lowest we've ever seen for this remote, which usually sells around $42 on average at Amazon . It has even been selling as high as $50 most recently, so the drop to $25 is especially great.

This all-in-one remote control can reduce the number of remotes you have in your living room thanks to its compatibility with over 225,000 devices, including TVs, Blu-ray and DVD players, and so much more.

The Harmony 650 has support for eight devices, which means you can throw away as many as eight remotes. Reduce the clutter and the complexity of your living room entertainment system. The bright color screen on the remote shows your favorite channels and commands for easy navigation. Plus, you can set up one-touch activity buttons like "Watch a DVD" to automatically switch everything where it needs to go.

Logitech's universal remotes are compatible with more than 225,000 devices and 5,000 brands. You will need a computer to set it up, and the software is compatible with Windows XP or later or Mac OS X 10.6 or later. Users give the remote 3.8 stars based on over 8,100 reviews at Amazon.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.