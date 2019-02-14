B&H has Kolibri's Hellfire HD Camera Drone discounted to just $59.98 today. Though it's currently unavailable at Amazon, it has sold for $130 there consistently since last June and up to $180 before then; B&H was selling it for $100 before today's sale. Free expedited shipping is included with your purchase.

The Hellfire Drone is equipped with an HD camera which records in 720p HD at 30fps. Using the Fly Kolibri app on your Android or iOS device, you can manage saved footage, edit or share it, and even view a live video feed while the drone is flying through the air. It's compatible with VR headsets for FPV mode, too! It features a 120-degree wide-angle lens to capture a stunning range in every shot, while its headless security mode helps make it easy to fly for pilots of any age. Its auto takeoff and landing functions, along with Altitude Hold, help to make flying much easier as well.

You'll need a micro SD card to store the footage you take with the Hellfire's camera, so be sure to add one to your order if you don't have a spare lying around at home.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.