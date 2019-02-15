Google's celebrating President's Day with a massive sale on its line of Google Home smart speakers at various retailers with prices discounted by up to $50 for a limited time. At B&H, you can snatch the full-size Google Home smart speaker for just $99 for instance, saving you $30 off its regular price.

We have a nice overview of the Google Home and its capabilities if you're curious. Featuring Google Assistant and a built-in microphone, you can control compatible smart home devices using your voice, play music from services like Spotify, and even check on the weather, sports, and the latest news.

The Google Home Hub is on sale currently as well, priced at $129. This is Google's first smart speaker with a screen, and today's deal saves you $20 off its regular cost. Not only can it do everything the Google Home can do, but it also allows you to watch YouTube and see a range of information all in one glance. Our review can help bring more of its features to light.

Google's rounding out its sale with a $50 discount on the Google Home Max speaker. With its dual 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters, it offers a serious upgrade in sound when compared to the standard Google Home, though it's more apt for a permanent spot in your home entertainment setup. And of course, we've reviewed that one as well.

You can find these deals at retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy while the sale lasts; you can even snag a two-pack of Google Home Mini speakers for only $58 at these retailers. That's just $9 more than a single speaker would cost. The Google Store is offering these same deals as well.

