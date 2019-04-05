About six months ago, we took a look at the Google Pixel 2 XL again to see how it stacked up a year after its initial release, calling it "the most consistent flagship" device. Regularly sold at $849.99, today's your chance to save $500 off the Google Pixel 2 XL at Best Buy and snag it at one of its best prices ever — $349.99. This is the 64GB Verizon variant of the device, but if you choose 'Activate Later' on the product page, you can bring it to a different GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile to activate the phone there instead.

This 64GB device is one of our favorites in recent years, and today's low price is one of our favorites too. Choose 'Activate Later' so you can use it on GSM networks like AT&T or T-Mobile.

The Pixel 2 is equipped with a 1080p 441ppi AMOLED display, unlimited Cloud storage, and 4GB of RAM, along with a 12.2MP f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP front camera, and the ability to record 1080p video at 120fps. This is an Android phone through-and-through, and it's even capable of bringing up the Google Assistant when you squeeze it.

Our initial review of the Pixel 2 gives a much more thorough explanation of its features, benefits, and downsides, so be sure to read that over as well if you're looking for more information.

