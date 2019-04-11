Office Depot is offering a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with your purchase of the Brother MFC-J497DW Compact Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer, currently on sale for just $44.99. Today's deal saves you $35 off the printer's regular price, and with the Google Home Mini included, that's an extra $49 of savings added on to this offer. You're able to choose either a Charcoal or Chalk-colored speaker, though you'll need to click one or the other on the printer's product page to have it added to your cart.
It's important to note that the printer is only available for in-store pickup, so you'll have to place your order for this bundle online and then head to the local store you chose during checkout to pick it up. The Google Home Mini will be shipped to your address.
Wireless Wonder
Brother Compact Wireless All-In-One Printer
This compact all-in-one printer can scan, fax, mobile print, and more, and today you'll even be able to score a Google Home Mini speaker with it for free.
$44.99
$128.99 $84 off
The all-in-one MFC-J497DW is capable of printing up to 12 pages per minute in black or 6 pages per minute in color. It's also able to copy documents and scan them too, while taking wireless print jobs straight from your smartphone or tablet. There's a built-in high speed fax, along with its automatic 2-sided printing feature that can help conserve paper. It's equipped with a 100-sheet paper tray and is even able to be connected directly to a PC or Mac. You'll also receive a one-year limited manufacturer's warranty with its purchase.
