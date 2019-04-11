Office Depot is offering a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with your purchase of the Brother MFC-J497DW Compact Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer, currently on sale for just $44.99. Today's deal saves you $35 off the printer's regular price, and with the Google Home Mini included, that's an extra $49 of savings added on to this offer. You're able to choose either a Charcoal or Chalk-colored speaker, though you'll need to click one or the other on the printer's product page to have it added to your cart.

It's important to note that the printer is only available for in-store pickup, so you'll have to place your order for this bundle online and then head to the local store you chose during checkout to pick it up. The Google Home Mini will be shipped to your address.