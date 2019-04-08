Having a single USB port on your charger these days is pretty inefficient. Right now, you can grab Aukey's 4-port USB Wall Charger for $15.99 at Amazon using code UGOHGU9M and have room to charge four devices all at once. That'll save you 20% off its regular cost of $20 and bring it back to the lowest price we've ever seen it reach.

With this 40W four-port charger, you'll be able to adaptively charge up to four devices at once (at up to 2.4A each). It features an 8A total output and has a compact, travel-friendly design with a foldable plug. There are also built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

You might want to pick up a new Lightning cable or USB-C cable with this purchase too.

Aukey backs this charger up with a 24-month replacement warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee. It currently holds around 40 reviews at Amazon, but they've all been pretty positive so far.

