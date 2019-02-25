Amazon has this Aukey 36W USB-C PD Car Charger available for $19.99, a $5 discount, when you apply coupon code AUKPD067 during checkout. There are only 20 reviews so far, but they're stellar.

This features two USB ports, one USB-C and one USB-A. Thanks to the Power Delivery 2.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, your devices will be charged as quickly and efficiently as possible. Built-in safeguards protect against overheating and overcharging, too. Your purchase includes a two-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

