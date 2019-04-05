Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Pro+ Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $71.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. That'll score you the lowest price we've seen on it all year so far, as it normally sells for $90.

This well-reviewed speaker offers 25W of sound and can even power up your phone and other devices using its integrated USB port and rechargeable battery that can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

This compact Bluetooth speaker features four full-range drivers to deliver 25W of sound. It comes equipped with patented Anker BassUp technology and a professional quality DSP to produce clear highs and deep, full-bodied lows. It has a USB port which can charge phones, tablets and other devices, and a battery that can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It's also water resistant, so if you plan on bringing it around to the beach or the pool this summer, you might want to grab a travel case for it as well.

Existing users give it 4.3 out of 5 stars on average and Anker backs it up with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

