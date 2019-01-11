The Yuneec 4K UHD Breeze Drone is down to $99.99 at Woot today. This one-day offer saves you around $50 off its price at Walmart, which is as inexpensive as you'd be able to find elsewhere. At other retailers, like Amazon, it's often selling for closer to $180 (and is currently sold out). Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $5 for everyone else.

The Breeze drone records in 4K Ultra HD and takes 13MP stills. It offers five automated flight modes which are extremely useful when it comes to taking specific aerial footage; you can choose from Selfie, Pilot, Orbit, Journey, and Follow Me. There's even a built-in Indoor Positioning System which helps the drone remain steady indoors and outdoors, unlike some other products which aren't as safe to use inside. Using the Breeze Cam app, you can control the drone, edit footage, and share to your social media accounts. A Bluetooth controller is included as well for an additional way to pilot the drone.

Yuneec also includes a one-year warranty with your purchase.

See at Woot

