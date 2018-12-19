OnePlus had a big year in 2017, kicking out both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. 2019 is shaping up to be even more impressive with us expecting at least three new phones from the company, and today, we may have our first look at one of them.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018

Shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the above photo apparently showcases a meeting at OnePlus with a presentation about an upcoming phone. The unannounced device can be seen in the form of a render on a TV, in addition to one device lying on a table and the other being held by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The front of the device looks quite similar to the OnePlus 6T, but as you'll likely notice on the back, there's a new circular camera module that we haven't seen on past OnePlus phones. It's quite a bit larger than the dual camera setup on the 6 and 6T, possibly suggesting that the phone shown here has three or more cameras on the back.