It's almost 2021 (thank god), and that means we're almost at that point where we start making new year's resolutions for the next 365 days. For a lot of people, that probably means making a commitment to being more active.

Whether you plan on running, jogging, or lifting weights at home, a good workout is made better with a proper pair of workout earbuds. Lucky for you, our favorite ones are now on sale for Black Friday!

The Jabra Elite Active 75t normally cost $200, but if you pick up a pair right now, you'll pay just $150.

Jabra has been a driving force in the market for true wireless earbuds, and the Elite Active 75t are among the best the company has created yet. And as the "Active" name implies, they're perfectly suited for being worn during all of your workouts. Featuring an IP57 rating, the Elite Active can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes and be perfectly fine. That also means you can sweat as much as you need to and not worry about damaging the earbuds in any capacity.

Another perk of the Elite Active 75t is just how comfy they are to wear. You get a few different ear tips to find the perfect size, and thanks to a rubberized design, it's incredibly easy to remove the earbuds no matter how wet or sweaty they may be. That might sound like a small perk on paper, but in day-to-day use, it's immensely helpful.

Other aspects of the Jabra Elite Active 75t, like sound quality and battery life, are just as strong. Jabra favors a bass-heavy sound profile right out-of-the-box, giving your music a nice punch and weight to keep you motivated while burning calories. There's also active noise cancellation, allowing you to block out background noises and focus solely on your music/podcasts. Finally, with up to 24 hours of total battery life, battery anxiety isn't something you'll ever have to experience.

$150 is a solid asking price considering everything you get with the Elite Active 75t, so if you're in the market for a pair of workout buds, this is a great one to jump on.