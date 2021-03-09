We know you don't have to pay a fortune for great true wireless earbuds, and today's deal is a great example of an inexpensive pair that just becomes even greater by getting even cheaper. The Aukey Sports true wireless earbuds are new earbuds that have only been around since November, and they are well worth it at their regular $50 price. Today, though, you can save a ton by getting these earbuds for $25.24 at Amazon thanks to a direct price drop to $38.24 and an on-page coupon you can clip that takes off an additional $13. That brings the earbuds down to 50% off in a deal that is sure not to last long.

These Aukey earbuds are not like most true wireless earbuds you've seen, and you might not be excited to see that hook design that's so different from other designs. However, if you've used ear hook headphones before or you're someone that spends a lot of time at the gym or running from class to class, then you will appreciate what those hooks do for you. They provide a secure fit that can't be jostled from high movement. If you need earbuds that won't fall out when you get going, this is the pair you want. They are comfortable but firm, so you'll feel confident wearing them.

In addition to that, the earbuds are IPX8 rated. The 8 rating is essentially the highest water resistance you're ever going to see in a pair of headphones. The only rating higher generally applies to vehicles. This means whether you're getting your sweat on, running in the rain, or using these earbuds in the pool they're going to survive just fine.

Add onto all of that an amazing battery life. The earbuds will last for up to seven hours on a single charge, and they come with a charging case that can pump that total up to 35 hours before you ever have to plug them in. When you do plug in, you can use USB-C for a fast charge and get them going again in no time.