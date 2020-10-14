Winter is coming, and what better way to spice up your outdoor gatherings than with a fire pit from Amazon on Prime Day. Amazon's fire pit offerings are portable and lightweight, meaning you can pick them up and put them down anywhere, in a garden, or a neighbors house, or out on the trails.

Fire pits are a 2020 staple

Socializing in 2020 has never been more different, so these Prime Day deals on fire pits really are a unique way to liven up your outdoor gatherings. All of them benefit from portability making them perfect to take away on camping trips, assembly is quick and easy, and they can hold enough fuel to keep the party going all night long.