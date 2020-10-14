Winter is coming, and what better way to spice up your outdoor gatherings than with a fire pit from Amazon on Prime Day. Amazon's fire pit offerings are portable and lightweight, meaning you can pick them up and put them down anywhere, in a garden, or a neighbors house, or out on the trails.
- Fullsize: FIRESIDE OUTDOOR Pop-Up Fire Pit
- Fire pit mini: Onefeng Sports Portable Outdoor Camping Fire Pit
- Middle of the pack: SUCHDECO Portable Fire Pit Outdoor
- The foundation: Ember Mat 67" x 60"
Fullsize: FIRESIDE OUTDOOR Pop-Up Fire PitThis 24-inch offering is $20 off for Prime Day
Weighing just 7 lbs, this pop-up firepit can be assembled in just 60 seconds but can support up to 125 lbs worth of fuel, perfect for those longs nights under the stars.
Fire pit mini: Onefeng Sports Portable Outdoor Camping Fire Pit
This tiny firepit measures just 16.5-inches, making it super portable.
Middle of the pack: SUCHDECO Portable Fire Pit Outdoor
The Suchdeco fire pit is great for outdoor wood burning, camping, barbecues, and more. It comes in three possible sizes up to 28-inches (X-Large) so there is an option for everyone.
The foundation: Ember Mat 67" x 60"
Regardless of which fire pit you go for, this 67x60-inch ember mat is a great way to protect the area around your fire from getting damaged, as well as making clean up after easier. It can even be staked into the ground to stop the wind from taking out your barbecue!
Fire pits are a 2020 staple
Socializing in 2020 has never been more different, so these Prime Day deals on fire pits really are a unique way to liven up your outdoor gatherings. All of them benefit from portability making them perfect to take away on camping trips, assembly is quick and easy, and they can hold enough fuel to keep the party going all night long.
