We've been keeping an eye on the early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals this week, and we've seen some fantastic prices on the super popular brands. But today's deal absolutely blows them out of the water. Seriously, if you've already bought a PS5 SSD, maybe you dived in early during the beta or as soon as the bay unlocked for everyone, stop reading as you almost certainly paid a hell of a lot more than this.

Amazon is currently selling the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade for just $147.99 in the US. Over in the UK, you can also save a lot of cash as the same PS5 SSD is reduced to £123.40 (when you tick the 30% off coupon voucher). These are the sort of prices we're more used to seeing with half the capacity and without a heatsink.

PS5 SSD deals of the week