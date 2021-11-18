We've been keeping an eye on the early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals this week, and we've seen some fantastic prices on the super popular brands. But today's deal absolutely blows them out of the water. Seriously, if you've already bought a PS5 SSD, maybe you dived in early during the beta or as soon as the bay unlocked for everyone, stop reading as you almost certainly paid a hell of a lot more than this.
Amazon is currently selling the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade for just $147.99 in the US. Over in the UK, you can also save a lot of cash as the same PS5 SSD is reduced to £123.40 (when you tick the 30% off coupon voucher). These are the sort of prices we're more used to seeing with half the capacity and without a heatsink.
PS5 SSD deals of the week
XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade $147.99 at Amazon
The $12 discount really undersells the value you're getting here, as even at full price the XPG is way, way cheaper than 1TB PS5 SSD options from WD, Samsung, and Seagate. And yet this is one of the fastest options for your PS5 and is backed up with strong reviews. You're also getting a heatsink in the box at no extra charge - some built-in heatsinks from other brands increase the price by $50!
XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade £123.40 at Amazon
This price was available on its own yesterday, but today you need to tick the 30% off voucher on the listing page (no code required). The price won't actually go down to £123.40 until you're at the checkout. You'll be able to see this epic low price before you confirm your transaction though.
As early Black Friday sales go, this is easily one of the best we've seen. Head on over to our guide for the best Black Friday PS5 deals for more SSDs, headsets, games, and, if we're super lucky, maybe even some sightings of the damn conosles themselves. No promises.
Getting your SSD into your PS5 is made even easier with our guide on how to install a PS5 SSD. If you'd like to see other storage options, be sure to check out our best PS5 SSD guide.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.