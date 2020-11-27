The Nebula Cosmos projector makes everything you watch stunning due to its HDR10 capabilities with the ability to up-scale content that isn't in HDR. Plus, add in Dolby Digital Plus sound quality to have the ultimate in home theater experiences.

With 2020 all but shutting down going to the theaters, this deal on Anker projectors couldn't have come at a better time. Black Friday is bringing some fantastic deals on some of the best home projectors on the market to make your home theater so good you won't want to leave the house.

Anker is known for many things, from excellent chargers and powerbank to powerful and compact projectors. The Nebula line-up from Anker has been delighting fans for years with onboard Android TV and options from the ultra-portable Nebula Capsule to the home theatre enthusiasts with the Nebula Cosmos. These Black Friday deals offer a projector for nearly any occasion.

Starting with the Nebula Cosmos, you get a full 1080p resolution with up to 900-lumens of brightness. With support for HDR10, you'll get the most from all of your favorite movies. Then for those classic films that don't offer this quality, the Cosmos has Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) to upscale it to the best possible picture. Not to mention, the built-in surround sound offers Dolby Digital Plus for an all-in-one theater solution.

The Nebula Solar brings much of what the Cosmos offers to a lower price point that still gets you a 1080p projection, HDR10, and Dolby Digital Plus sound. The Solar has a built-in kickstand to help you get the perfect angle, and with the auto keystone adjustment paired with auto-focus, your shows will always look brilliant.

If portability is what you are looking for, then you can stop, the Nebula Capsule and Capsule Max are just what you need. Both of these projectors offer up to 4-hours of playback with built-in sound too. The Max features an 8W speaker and 270-degree sound, and automatic focus. The Capsule, which is only as big as a 12-ounce can, has a 5W speaker and 360-degree sound. Each of these speakers features connections for HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

While 2020 may be putting a damper on going to the theater, Black Friday and Anker are here to bring the movies to you.