What you need to know
- Motorola's list of Android 11 smartphones mainly consists of devices from 2020 and some from 2019.
- One Lenovo branded smartphone is included on the list.
- The update for the Motorola One Action will be limited to certain regions.
Several smartphone OEMs have started rolling out stable Android 11 updates, but there are some that apparently still need more time before they can begin their rollout. LG has only just begun a limited Android 11 beta test, and until now Motorola was mum on its update plans outside of some feature announcements with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 launch. The company isn't known for swift updates despite its fairly pure take on Android, but it has now provided a list of smartphones that are set to receive the update:
- motorola razr 5G
- motorola razr 2019
- motorola edge
- motorola edge+
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one action¹
- motorola one fusion
- motorola one fusion+
- motorola one hyper
- motorola one vision
- moto g 5G
- moto g 5G plus
- moto g fast
- moto g power
- moto g pro
- moto g stylus
- moto g9
- moto g9 play
- moto g9 plus
- moto g9 power
- moto g8
- moto g8 power
- Lenovo K12 Note
A good number of supported devices were released in 2020, and fortunately, the list includes some of the best cheap Android phones from this year, like the G Fast and G Power. Some 2019 models are set to receive the update as well, including the original Motorola Razr (2019) and the Motorola One Vision, which seems to be the earliest model on the list, dating back to June 2019.
Owners of the Motorola One Action may not be happy to learn that for whatever reason, the Android 11 update will only be available for models in Latin America and parts of Europe, leaving out U.S., Canadian, and Russian owners of the device.
Motorola highlights many of the changes coming to its smartphones with the Android 11 update, including chat bubbles, improvements to conversations and privacy, and a more streamlined experience for media control. Not mentioned are the features it unveiled at the Snapdragon 888 launch, including a dedicated computer and TV interface as well as PC integration. It could be that these features are limited to devices running the upcoming chipset.
No date was given for the release of the update, only that owners of the listed devices should expect the rollout to start "in the coming months".
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power strikes the right balance between performance, camera quality, and price. The combination of great software and a large battery should keep you going for days without a charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
