These are the free games you can get right now with your PlayStation Plus membership.
One of the biggest perks of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the free games you get every month. I've got a list of the games PlayStation is offering this month, and I'm very happy to see some VR and Vita games on this list. Start downloading these games, and enjoy your free games for the month of February!
- Starblood Arena
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
- Uncanny Valley
- Warframe
Starblood Arena
Starblood Arena is a PSVR game where you go through a universe in a spaceship and take on aliens in different worlds. It's great to see PlayStation giving out free games for the VR, and this is a great one.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Mankind Divided is the sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and it follows the story two years after the last game ended. Take on the people who are trying to stop you, and explore the beautiful open world this game has to offer.
Batman: The Telltale Series
Batman: The Telltale Series takes place after the Dark Knight, and it follows the story of what happens afterwards with Bruce and all his companions. It was created by the same people who created the Walking Dead game for PS4, so the art style is the same but the game play is completely different.
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
This game is a graphic novel game that takes place in 2119 Tokyo following Nadeshiko Kugatachi, who has forgotten her past. Getting this beautiful graphic novel, which is available for both the PS4 and the PS Vita, score! You will have to get two separate versions of the game for both consoles, but they're free so you won't have to spend extra on one or the other.
Uncanny Valley
Another game available for both PS4 and PS Vita, Uncanny Valley is a beautifully made pixel-art game where you play as a security guard investigating creepy happenings in his place of work. Play this on either platform, but you only have to download one version of the game!
Warframe
Warframe is a gorgeous, open world game that follows your character who joins the Tenno as they take on the Grineers. Follow your lotus throughout the galaxy to get to the signal that has been calling you to the Tenno, and win the war you were destined to win!
Which is your favorite game you've gotten for free with PlayStation Plus?
Let us know which game you've loved and which one you're excited for this month!
PlayStation 4
- PS4 vs. PS4 Slim vs. PS4 Pro: Which should you buy?
- PlayStation VR Review
- Playing PS4 games through your phone is awesome
Reader comments
Get these games free with your PlayStation Plus membership this February
Title says February, but article says January....
Yeah Deus X was a January Game.
Come on guys... You're really letting me down in the comment section on these PlayStation articles