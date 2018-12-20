Know someone who is really into Android and tech-related stuff and looking for that perfect but unexpected gift? It can be hard trying to find the perfect gift for anyone, and we're here to help. From the practical to the whimsical, these are the non-tech gifts your Android fan will love.
That's no moon!
Death Star Waffle Maker
After a good night's sleep, there is nothing a Sith Lord loves more than a hearty breakfast of delicious waffles. Android fans are the same way and this fully functioning Death Star makes every morning delicious.
Enlightening
Vintar 16-Color LED Toilet Night Light
Nobody wants to turn on the blinding bathroom lights in the middle of the night, and with outlets at a premium in every bath, this LED Toilet Night Light is practical and a great conversation starter when guests are over.
The perfect table
Sierra Modern Smart Table
It's not enough for an end table to just look good. this "Smart" table from Sierra Modern is made of Ashwood, has a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker and a Qi wireless charging top.
Hangin' around
Magnetic Light Switch Key Rack
Keeping track of keys is easy when you have just the place to put them. this six pack of magnetic light switch plate cover screws were designed to hold your keys right by the front door so they're ready to grab and go.
ZZZZzzzzz
Dodow Sleep Aid Device
Designed for insomniacs by insomniacs, the Dodow Sleep Aid Device combines the steady beat of a metronome with the pulsing glow of a soft light and will teach you to relax and fall asleep faster. It really works!
You can't win
Useless Turns Itself Off Box
Far from useless — this box has exceptional craftsmanship and is plenty of fun. Try to turn it on, and you'll fail every single time. At least until the batteries die.
Not merely a chronometer
Tesla Analog Watch
Before there was WearOS, there were fanciful and marvelous timepieces crafted with a level of valor and glory normally reserved for the bravest of hearts... It's a watch. A very, very cool watch. Nothing more, nothing less. But your Android fan will feel like the captain of his or her very own zeppelin whilst wearing it!
There's bound to be one or more things on this list that the Android fan in your life will love. Trust us — we're Android fans ourselves around these parts. I'm partial to the Dodow Sleep Aid myself, mostly because I've been using one for a few months and can notice a real difference every morning. Life can be stressful and make anyone lie awake, ya know? But for real — any of these gifts would be awesome to see under my tree.
