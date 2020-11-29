The Amazon Echo Dot is a great device for those in the Alexa device ecosystem, and it's perfect for controlling your smart home or playing music. But what if you don't use Alexa? What if you want a virtual assistant that is more plugged into your calendar, schedule, and interests? What if you want an assistant at the ready that is smarter about the wider world? If this is you, you want Google Assistant and a Google Assistant-powered speaker. Thankfully, the most popular one is on sale for an unbeatable price right now. Just check out this Cyber Monday deal on the Google Nest Mini.

If you rely on Google services to run your day-to-day life, then you need a Google Assistant-powered speaker. There's never been a better time to get a great Google Nest speaker, from the smart screened Nest Hub Max to the all-new Nest Audio. But undoubtedly, the most popular Google Nest speaker is the loveable little hockey puck-shaped Nest Mini.

Google made some seemingly minor but actually important upgrades over the first generation of this product, improving the speaker quality, on-device language processing, and even sourcing the mesh material from recycled materials. The Nest Mini is available in four soothing colors, including chalk, charcoal, coral, and sky. The little smart speaker is the perfect size to put just about anywhere in your home, from the bedside table to the kitchen. However, if counter or shelf space is truly at a premium, the Nest Mini has brackets on the back that allow you to mount it to the wall and get it up and out of your way.

With this current Cyber Monday deal, the Nest Mini is over 60% off its normal retail price. For that, you can grab a handful of these as stocking stuffers for your friends and family. Thanks to Google Duo, you can even use your Nest Mini to make audio calls to stay in touch as you socially distance this holiday season!