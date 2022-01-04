What you need to know TCL has announced two new budget-minded smartphones.

The TCL 30 XE 5G is coming soon exclusively to T-Mobile.

Verizon will be the sole carrier for the TCL 30 V 5G.

We've already seen some pretty awesome announcements come out of CES 2022, and TCL is next up on the list. The company is debuting a set of budget-friendly smartphones that are definitely poised as contenders for best cheap Android phone.

Kicking things off, the TCL 30 XE 5G sports a 6.52-inch display complete with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Helping to hide the 8MP selfie camera is TCL's V-notch display, which ditches the hole-punch in favor of adding a bit of uniformity to the design. Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 700, which was found in a few of the best Android phones of last year, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Not only does this bring 5G connectivity to another budget phone, but the Dimensity 700 is no slouch in the performance department. Paired with MediaTek's budget chipset is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 512GB).

On the back of the phone, TCL has included a triple camera array, headlined by a 13MP wide-angle sensor. This is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens, all of which will be able to provide 1080p video recording at 30fps. Other features of the 30 XE 5G include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which seems to be another feature going to the wayside with new phone releases. We also have the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the phone, so you'll still be able to use your favorite wired headphones in the event that you don't want to switch over to Bluetooth earbuds instead. In terms of availability, pricing has not yet been revealed. However, TCL did confirm that the 30 XE 5G will be the company's first phone launched on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The phone will be officially released in the coming weeks.