What you need to know TCL has launched two new affordable Android tablets, alongside new wearables.

The new Move Audio S200 earbuds offer IP54 water resistance and promise up to 23 hours of battery life.

TCL Move Time is a "family" smartwatch with a 1.41-inch AMOLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2500.

TCL today took the wraps off its latest lineup of Android tablets and wearables at IFA 2020. The lineup includes the 10 Tab MAX and 10 Tab MID tablets, Move Audio S200 true wireless earbuds, and the Move Time smartwatch. The TCL 10 Tab Max comes with a 10.36-inch 2,000 x 1,200 display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. It also features a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It will be released in the fourth quarter of the year for €249 in Europe. You will have to spend €50 more for the 4G model.

TCL's 10 Tab Mid features a smaller 8-inch FHD display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset. The tablet also includes an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with support for identical 18W charging speeds as the 10 Tab Max. The 10 Tab Mid is set to go on sale in Q4 for €229. Both the new tablets run Android 10 and offer a dedicated kids mode. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines