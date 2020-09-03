What you need to know
- TCL has launched two new affordable Android tablets, alongside new wearables.
- The new Move Audio S200 earbuds offer IP54 water resistance and promise up to 23 hours of battery life.
- TCL Move Time is a "family" smartwatch with a 1.41-inch AMOLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2500.
TCL today took the wraps off its latest lineup of Android tablets and wearables at IFA 2020. The lineup includes the 10 Tab MAX and 10 Tab MID tablets, Move Audio S200 true wireless earbuds, and the Move Time smartwatch.
The TCL 10 Tab Max comes with a 10.36-inch 2,000 x 1,200 display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. It also features a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It will be released in the fourth quarter of the year for €249 in Europe. You will have to spend €50 more for the 4G model.
TCL's 10 Tab Mid features a smaller 8-inch FHD display and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset. The tablet also includes an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with support for identical 18W charging speeds as the 10 Tab Max. The 10 Tab Mid is set to go on sale in Q4 for €229. Both the new tablets run Android 10 and offer a dedicated kids mode.
The company's latest true wireless earbuds, called Move Audio S200, use 12mm moving coil drivers and four MEMS beamforming microphones. They come with Google Fast Pair 2.0 support and are also IP54 rated for water and dust resistance. As for battery life, TCL claims the earbuds themselves can provide up to 3 and a half hours of continuous playback time. When used in conjunction with the charging case, however, you can expect up to 23 hours of battery life. The earbuds come in three colors: Classic White, Aqua Blue, and Jet Black. TCL says the earbuds will be released globally later this month for €99.
Finally, there's the Move Time Family Watch, which sports a 1.41-inch 320 x 260 resolution AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset. While it runs TCL's proprietary OS, the smartwatch is loaded with features. You get fall detection, LTE connectivity, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, navigation, an AI voice assistant, and more. TCL claims the 600mAh battery inside the Move Time can provide up to 2 days of normal usage and standby time of up to 5 days. The smartwatch will be launched in North America and Europe this fall for €229.
MIUI 12: Top 12 features you need to know about
MIUI 12 comes with a host of exciting new features. There are new system animations, visual tweaks across the interface, and a new Control Center for toggling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. But the biggest change is around privacy, with a new dedicated privacy section giving you granular control over every facet of your phone.
These are the very best Android launchers
Want to give your Android phone a new look with minimal effort? How about trying out a new launcher? If that sounds like something for you, we've rounded up the very best there is.
The beta really did Marvel's Avengers a disservice — it's a good game
The beta left us wanting more, but somehow, the full release is a great surprise. But why didn't the beta show us what this game had to offer?
Go wireless anywhere with these Qi power banks to recharge your phone
Portable charging is great, but cables get snagged, ripped, and forgotten. Wireless power banks don't need no stinkin' cables.