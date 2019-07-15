Whether you're planning a BBQ for the entire neighborhood or just your circle of friends, these items will your outdoor events started over and over again. Just buy the food, and you'll be ready to go!

Cuisinart: Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill, Red

Even when the summer's over, this is a great tabletop gas grill to have. Think football on a beautiful Saturday afternoon! With a 145 square inch grilling area and foldaway legs, you can cook eight burgers or steaks, six to 10 chicken breasts, or four pounds of fish, at the same time.

$110 (was $150) at Amazon

Nuku.Ltd: Meat Injector Kit - Marinade Injector Syringe for Food - 304 Stainless Steel Syringes, 6 Professional Needles, 4 Silicone O-Rings and 2 Cleaning Brushes - Recipe Book Pdf - BBQ Grill Kit

This BBQ injector set features six needles to cover all of your cooking needs. Two of these are designed to use as a turkey, steak or chicken fillet injector; two for flavor; and two for infusing garlic and herbs. Yummy!

$18 (was $26) at Amazon

Barbecue Tool Sets: OlarHike 25PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Tools Set, Stainless Steel Grilling Kit with Oxford Cloth Case for Smoker/Camping/Kitchen, Barbecue Utensil for Men Women with Thermometer and Meat Injector

There's a lot to see here in this 25-piece set designed to make you a professional grill master. It includes a meat injector, digital meat thermometer, 4-in-1 chef's spatula, and other BBQ accessories to ensure that your meal is juicy, tender and oh-so-good!

$24 (was $47) at Amazon

XIANGMIER: XIANGMIER Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Scraper- Grill Grate Cleaner- Barbecue Grill Brush Non-bristles Safer Than Wire Brush-Perfect BBQ Cleaning Tools-Works with Most Grill Grates (Black)

Here's a barbecue cleaning tool that eliminates the risk of leaving the wire in the grill or food after cleaning the oven. With a modern design, the scraper includes a non-slip PC plastic handle, bottle opener, and free S-shaped hook for convenient use.

$9 (was $13) at Amazon

Get Grilling: BBQ Grill Gloves, 1472Â°F Extreme Heat Resistant Oven Gloves and Kitchen Tong (3-Piece Sets), Oven Mitts for Cooking Baking Grilling & Smoker, Non-Slip Textured Grip Pot Holders

Perfect for grilling, cooking, baking, and broiling, these BPA free BBQ grill gloves are made of non-slip silicone and deyan aramid fabric. The gloves ship with 12-inch kitchen tongs.

$11 (was $17) at Amazon

Get in the game: NFL Chef Hat and Apron

You don't have to be a New England Patriots fan to enjoy this item, which is available for other sports teams as well! It includes both a chef hat and apron celebrating your favorite team.

$14 (was $18) at Amazon

What's your favorite BBQ food? Care to share any recipes? Happy eating!

