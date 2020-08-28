Making sure your next outdoor excursion has the right soundtrack becomes a lot easier with the Anker Soundcore Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker. This powerful 25W speaker will put your phone's built-in speaker to shame and is even capable of keeping your device powered up! Today it's on sale for only $54.99 at Amazon while supplies last, which brings this Bluetooth speaker down to its lowest price in months. It's normally sold for $90 otherwise.
Sounds like a deal
Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker
Anker's premium SoundCore Pro+ speaker is designed to last for up to 18 hours on a single charge and is even water-resistant so you can bring it to the pool or beach without worry. It comes with an 18-month warranty as well.
$54.99
$89.99 $35 off
This compact Bluetooth speaker features four full-range drivers to deliver 25W of sound. It comes equipped with patented Anker BassUp technology to pump up the bass at any given moment, and a professional quality DSP to produce clear highs and deep, full-bodied lows. It's even equipped with a USB port that can charge phones, tablets, and other devices.
Anker's SoundCore Pro+ features a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It's also water-resistant, so if you plan on bringing it around to the beach or the pool this summer, you might want to grab a travel case for it as well. Close to 700 customers have left reviews for this Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on average. Anker also backs it up with a worry-free 18-month warranty.
If the SoundCore Pro+ is still a bit out of your price range, this guide to the best Bluetooth speakers has a few other, more affordable options which would be stellar to take on the go or use at home as well.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, but you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony Xperia 5 II specs leak reveals a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset
A new leak has shed light on the key specs of Sony's upcoming Xperia 5 II. It will be the company's first phone to feature a high-refresh-rate display.
Exclusive: OnePlus Clover is an entry-level phone with a 6000mAh battery
OnePlus is working on an entry-level phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset. The phone has a 6.52-inch 720p display, 13MP camera, and a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back. And it will be launching in global markets including the U.S.
Galaxy Z Fold 2 price leaked ahead of Samsung’s ‘Unpacked Part 2’ event
The price and release date of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been revealed ahead of its Unpacked Part 2 event on September 1. Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on sale in the UK from September 18 for £1,799.
These are the best GaN chargers you can buy right now
Gallium nitride is one of the most exciting advances in charger technology in recent years, allowing us to shrink laptop chargers from bricks into slick little skipping stones. These are the best value and the more useful GaN chargers on the market so far.