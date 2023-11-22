This Samsung Galaxy tablet is only 100 bucks during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

I don't know about you, but I love a tablet. There's just something so fun about having the power of a laptop in the palm of your hands. The problem is that most tablets are expensive, and sometimes you're looking for something small and travel-friendly rather than a full on replacement for your computer. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is just that — a compact tablet that's great for traveling. And right now, you can get one during Best Buy's Black Friday sale for just $99.99!

That's a whopping $60 off the usual price. It's just one of the many Black Friday tablet deals that are available right now, but if your budget is $100 or less, it's pretty tough to beat.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for only $100!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to just $99.99 during its Black Friday sale. If you're looking for a table that's compact and to travel with then look no further. It's a great pick for frequent travelers and families, or for anyone wanting a tablet for more casual use.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a fantastic tablet for anyone who needs a compact tablet for casual use. To be clear, this isn't going to be the right tablet for you if you plan on using it for work, streaming a ton of movies, or gaming; the small screen and lower resolution aren't the best for those types of tasks.

This is also a great pick for families who plan on sharing a tablet. It's ideal for keeping kids occupied on road trips, for example. It'd also be a great eBook reader, and with this deal, it rivals the price of a Kindle while offering more features. And if you plan on buying one, make sure to get one of the best Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases to give your tablet extra protection!