This "perfect for almost anyone" tablet is selling for a perfectly low price (and you can get it by Christmas)

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, why not pair the purchase with a seriously great discount? Head to Lenovo today during their "Green Monday" sale and you can save a hefty 25% (opens in new tab) on the Tab P11 Plus, a versatile device that might just be the best mid-range tablet that you've never heard of.

If you aren't familiar, Green Monday is thought to be one of the last shopping days on which you can place an order and have it arrive in time for Christmas. That may not be entirely true nowadays, but Lenovo is celebrating the occasion nevertheless by discounting a ton of their most popular laptops and tablets. Thanks to this promotion, the price of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which usually retails for around $260, is now just $194.99. Not only are you getting a better price than you would if you bought this tablet from Best Buy or Amazon, but Lenovo is even throwing in free shipping and guaranteed holiday delivery.

Tis the season to get 25% off the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 4GB: $259.99 $194.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Boasting a vibrant 11-inch display, reliable MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and a massive 7,700mAh battery, the Tab P11 Plus is an excellent choice if you want a solid mid-range tablet. Lenovo is currently selling the 4GB P11 Plus with an outstanding 25% discount, or you can opt for the slightly better 6GB version and save 30%. Suffice to say, this price reduction beats whatever Best Buy and Amazon are offering at the moment, plus you're guaranteed to receive it by Christmas if you order now.

We chose the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus as one of the best cheap Android tablets, and for good reason. Sure, it's not well-suited for super rigorous gaming and it doesn't come with a stylus, but the P11 Plus is quite the top-performer if you appreciate bang for the buck. The tablet boasts flagship-quality Quad Dolby Atmos Speakers, a lightweight yet durable design, and a massive 7,700mAh battery that'll last up to 15 hours on a single charge. The Tab P11 Plus was already a good deal when it sat in the $200-$300 range, but with this discount from Lenovo, it feels like Christmas came early.

One problem with the Tab P11 Plus is that it doesn't come with a 3.5mm jack. If this is a concern to you, take a look at our list of the best wireless earbuds to see if you can turn this solo gift into a holiday bundle.