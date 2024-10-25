The 'ultimate laptop replacement' Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is $300 OFF at Best Buy, weeks before Black Friday

Another Samsung tablet deal has arrived, landing weeks ahead of widespread Black Friday sales. Best Buy is currently offering $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, one of the best premium tablets on the market. The S9 Ultra comes with a huge 14.6-inch screen, the Samsung S Pen, and performance that can handle just about anything from working to gaming, and more. This version includes 256GB of storage, though that can be increased to as much as 1TB with the use of a microSD card.

If you aren't looking for the S9 Ultra, you can also keep an eye on the many Samsung deals that are available in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great pick for those wanting a high-end tablet, and it's an even better one at $300 off the normal purchase price. For those wanting a tablet with a huge screen, strong performance, and an included stylus, it really doesn't get better than this. This tablet includes a beautiful 14.6-inch display that can easily be used for multiple on-screen applications at once, as well as the first-party Samsung S Pen. It's definitely a hefty device, so it's a good pick for those who are planning to use their tablet on a desktop, and it might be worth considering other options if you need something lightweight. Price comparison: Samsung - $899.99

✅Recommended if: you need peak performance in a tablet, or you're looking for something that you can use as a work device; you want a tablet that comes with a stylus at no extra cost; you like to have a large screen on your tablet.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a budget or mid-range tablet option; you don't need the top-tier performance offered by the S9 Ultra; you want a small, lightweight tablet.

Although the Galaxy Tab S10 series has arrived, we still consider the battle-tested Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to be the best premium Android tablet there is, featuring powerful performance, useful multi-tasking capabilities, and the inclusion of the well-liked S Pen. As supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and 12GB of RAM, the S9 Ultra features performance speeds good enough for many processing-intensive tasks such as gaming, digital drawing, or fast-paced work multi-tasking.

We love the nearly bezel-less design, especially for having such a massive display at 14.6 inches. While this tablet may be a little big for some, others really like the large display, especially as a desktop device. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth visuals.

Other nice things about the S9 Ultra include its IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a powerful suite of cameras, 45W fast charging, and its long-lasting battery. This particular deal is for the 256GB configuration, though you can also upgrade to 512GB—or you can settle for the 1TB expandable storage with the unit's microSD port.