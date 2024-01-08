The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra FINALLY scores a major discount at Best Buy — is it worth the price yet?

If you're on the hunt for an awesome tablet deal, you've come to the right place. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a powerful yet pricey tablet from Samsung, has just scored a major $300 discount at Best Buy, sending the price crashing down to $799.99 for the 128GB version. If you're like me and you simply don't have $1,000 lying around to spend on a new device, this discount may be music to your ears. After all, despite boasting a gorgeous AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, and enough power to replace most laptops, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's steep price tag has put the tablet out of reach for a lot of people — until now.

All you need to do is head to Best Buy and add the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to your cart and the savings are yours. The retailer will even throw in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and three months of YouTube Premium, just for kicks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy and order the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and you'll immediately score a $300 discount on the tablet, no strings attached. This premium laptop replacement is lightweight and versatile enough to be the ultimate couch companion, with a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Since its 2022 release date, the biggest problem we've had with this S8 Ultra is its price. Thanks to this discount from Best Buy, those days may be over. Price tracker: Amazon - $894.25

✅Recommended if: you want a tablet that's powerful enough to replace your laptop; you're okay with a 2022 device.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the newer Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Indeed, the only thing keeping the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from being one of the best Android tablets on the market today is that it's been supplanted by its newer S9 series counterpart. If you're comparing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs. Tab S9 Ultra and only looking at the specs, the newer device wins by a long shot. That being said, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still holds its own nearly two years after its release date, and when you pair it with a $300 discount, it's an absolute steal.