Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra View at Samsung View at Best Buy Check Amazon The biggest, baddest Android tablet Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's biggest addition is an improved processor paired with IP68 water resistance. But it's still largely the same experience offered by its predecessor. For Updated and faster processor

IP68 water and dust resistance

Bundled with an S Pen in the box

Display is equipped with Vision Booster and Adaptive Refresh Rate

microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB Against Extremely expensive

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra accessories don't fit Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra View at Samsung View at Best Buy View at Amazon Still incredibly over-powered The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has stood the test of time since it was released. And we don't see that changing anytime soon, as it's still one of the best tablets on the market. For Still an impressive and performant tablet

You'll be able to save money on accessories

Bundled with an S Pen in the box

microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB Against Won't get as many software updates

Display doesn't support variable refresh rate

It doesn't take much to realize why Samsung has a stranglehold when it comes to the best Android tablets. The company takes the same "kitchen sink" approach with tablets as it does with phones. And there's no better example of that than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but if you already spent the money on last year's Tab S8 Ultra, you might be wondering if it's worth upgrading to the newer model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Design and display

From a design standpoint, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are virtually identical. In fact, they share the same dimensions across the board, with the only difference being that the newer Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra weighs a bit more than its predecessor (732g vs. 726g.)

All of the same ports have returned, including the microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB storage expansion, along with the quad-speaker array and 45W USB-C charging. The only major difference is that the Tab S9 Ultra is now available in Beige and Graphite, while the Tab S8 Ultra only comes in one color.

Both of these tablets feature a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, complete with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But the Tab S9 Ultra gains an edge in a couple of areas, namely with the addition of a variable refresh rate thanks to the upgraded AMOLED panel being used. This also means that Samsung was able to bring its Vision Booster technology to the Tab S9 Ultra, something that was previously reserved for some of the best Android phones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Spec comparison

Where you'll find the most changes between the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is under the hood. Samsung brought the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy to all three Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. Essentially, this is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in some of the best Android phones. In contrast, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the same chip from the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Both tablets are offered with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, but the Tab S9 Ultra ditches the base model with 8GB of RAM found in the Tab S8 Ultra. However, if you want the model with 16GB of RAM, you'll need to spring for the 1TB model, as the 256GB and 512GB versions are "limited" to 12GB of RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 60Hz-120Hz, 2960 x 1848 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz, 2960 x 1848 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB w/ microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB w/ microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Rear Cameras 13MP AF + 8MP UW 13MP AF + 6MP UW Front 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) Battery 11,200mAh 11,200mAh Sound Quad Stereo Speakers w/ AKG tuning, Dolby Atmos Quad Stereo Speakers w/ AKG tuning, Dolby Atmos Biometrics On-screen fingerprint scanner On-screen fingerprint scanner Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Stylus S Pen included w/ 2.8ms latency S Pen included w/ 2.8ms latency Weight 732 grams 726 grams Dimensions 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 in 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 in Colors Beige, Graphite Graphite

The reality is that you likely won't notice too much of a difference in the way of day-to-day performance between the two. However, where the Tab S9 Ultra will likely excel is in battery life, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy provides much better efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Something that remains the same across the board is the four total cameras, with two on the front and two on the back. On the front, you'll find a dual-camera selfie array with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FoV. Both the Tab S9 Ultra and Tab S8 Ultra are using a 13MP primary lens on the back, but the accompanying ultrawide camera has been upgraded from 6MP to 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: A word about accessories

The real disappointing aspect for those who want to upgrade from the Tab S8 Ultra to the Tab S9 Ultra is the accessories. In theory, since the dimensions are the same, you would be able to use the same cases with both devices. Unfortunately, that's not the case, as the rear camera module on the Tab S9 Ultra is slightly different from the Tab S8 Ultra.

This means that if you spent $350 on the Keyboard Cover with last year's model, you won't be able to use it with the new tablet. There's even a notification that appears when trying to connect the "old" Keyboard Cover to the Tab S9 Ultra, letting you know that it might not work.

Frankly, it's just disappointing to see this happen, especially when nothing else about the design of the tablet has been changed. At this point, you're better off just grabbing a tablet stand, then pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. It's not ideal, but it's better than shelling out another $350 for a "new" Keyboard Cover when there's nothing wrong with the one from before.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Honestly, there's really not much of a reason to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra if you already own the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. With the exception of Vision Booster, a variable refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, these are identical tablets. You'll get mostly the same performance across the board, all while enjoying a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED screen.

There's an argument that could be made in regards to the extra year of software support, but by the time that rolls around, we'll probably be looking at the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra or something. Instead, if you do want to upgrade, now's the time to do so, as Samsung is offering a $650 trade-in value for the Tab S8 Ultra, bringing the 12GB/512GB Tab S9 Ultra down to $549 or the 16GB/1TB model down to $819.

If you miss out on the pre-order deals, I'd recommend just hanging onto your Tab S8 Ultra until next year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra View at Samsung View at Best Buy Check Amazon There's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the most powerful tablet on the market. But for the money spent, you're better off getting a laptop or something else.