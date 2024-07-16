The best Fire tablet just crashed to a best-ever price, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're on the hunt for a well-rounded everyday tablet that'll easily tackle lightweight tasks like web browsing and media consumption, we think you're going to love this Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deal. The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) — with 32GB of internal storage and lockscreen ads — is available for just $74.99 during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's a discount of 47% from its standard retail price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 32GB: $139.99 $74.99 at Amazon Available at a 47% discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is an exceptional tablet that's ideal for users of all age groups. The tablet comes with a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and 3GB of RAM, and this hardware combination is fairly capable of handling casual gaming, multimedia streaming, and a lot more. You also get 32GB of internal storage, as well as a microSD expansion slot. Being an Amazon product, there's also integrated hands-free Alexa support. There are two 5MP cameras — one each on the front and the back — and both come with 1080p video recording. You get lockscreen ads, but they can be removed by paying a small price.

✅Recommended if: you want an extremely affordable tablet for everyday activities like web browsing, multimedia consumption, and even some casual gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: you use a tablet like a laptop for resource-heavy tasks like video editing, want a high-resolution screen, and can't stand slow charging.

Amazon's Fire series tablets have always been renowned for offering amazing value for money, and the Fire HD 10 (2023) is no exception. One of the newer members in the long-running line-up, it packs in quite a few improvements over the previous-gen Amazon Fire HD (2021), while also being comparatively lighter and more compact.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) features a 10.1-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels, which is perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and 3GB of RAM, the tablet works quite well for things like web browsing and occasional gaming, although it obviously can't go against the best Android tablets in the market. The base variant features 32GB of RAM, and there's also an expansion slot for microSD cards of up to 1TB, allowing you to take all your media and files with you anywhere.

You get two 5MP cameras — one each on the front and the rear — and both support 1080p video recording. One of the best Fire tablets out there, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) features everything from dual-band Wi-Fi to Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and there's even a 3.5mm audio port. It has a (claimed) battery life of up to 13 hours and comes bundled with a 9W power adapter.

Like any other device, the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) also has its flaws. The charging speeds are quite slow, and like always, you have to pay a little extra to get rid of the lockscreen ads. But even with all of that, this is a great tablet that offers a lot of bang for your buck(s).