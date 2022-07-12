Save BIG on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with this Prime Day offer

Why get a cheap Fire tablet without the Google Play Store when you can have the splendid Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? It comes with a host of features and it costs a third of the price of a flagship Galaxy tablet. With this Prime Day deal, you can purchase the inexpensive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro. At $100 off its retail price (opens in new tab), the Tab S6 Lite touts a mouthwatering bargain.

Running Android 10 out of the box, Samsung's Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen, 4GB of RAM, expandable storage up to 512GB, USB-C charging, and cameras on the front as well as the rear. The 10.4-inch LCD display is top of the line, with vivid colors and great viewing angles. The tablet even has the endangered 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to use your wired headphones with the Tab S6 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic Android tablet on the cheap, especially considering the free stylus that you get with it. Its 7,040mAh battery is sure to last a long time, making for a user-friendly media consumption device. Be it for reading e-books, casual graphics design, or Android gaming, the Tab S6 Lite is suited to all such tasks. At the cost of a budget smartphone, it's impossible to imagine a better tablet deal on Amazon right now.

Score $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung somehow outfits this robust budget tablet with a sleek metal body, a free S Pen, expandable storage, dual speakers, and a headphone jack. The 10.4-inch display is lovely, and so are the multiple color options. At $100 neat off, this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal is not to be missed!

Not too keen on the Tab S6 Lite? Or perhaps you'd like to get a filthy cheap tablet for a young one? In that case, you'd better scour the best Fire tablet Prime Day deals. There are plenty of sales going on all Amazon devices, including the highly coveted Kindle lineup.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.