Leaked Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus renders confirm a large display and a familiar design
The upcoming Samsung tablet will look a lot like the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra models.
What you need to know
- The upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus renders reveal a notable display, single camera visor, and flat-edge design.
- It is tipped to carry an aluminum build and weigh significantly less yet look big enough.
- The tablet is further expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box.
Last month, we learned about some of the rumored specs for Samsung’s upcoming tablet. The latest leak, however, displays the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus in full via renders.
The renders were shared to SammyGuru by prominent leaker OnLeaks, and are believed to be CAD renders of the upcoming Android tablet — revealing the Fan Edition device’s design and dimensions.
Like the flagship counterparts, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the Fan Edition tablet also carries a similar design; however, there appears to be only a single camera at the back instead of two as witnessed in last year’s models.
Per the renders, the tablet carries a slimmer form factor and a taller display with symmetrical bezels. It also features rounded corners next to flat sides like the Tab S10 Plus. It will likely carry an aluminum build, which should make the tablet lighter in hand. The leak further indicates that it would carry 300.5mm x 194.7mm x 6mm dimensions — making it a significantly slimmer Android tablet.
The other expected specifications of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus include a 13.1-inch IPS LCD display — a notable increase over the previous iteration, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.
Previous leaks have indicated that there is also a regular Galaxy Tab S10 FE alongside the Plus model. Both models are expected to be powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset — an in-house developed mid-range processor. The models are also tipped to carry at least 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of onboard storage. The Plus model is also rumored to support the S-Pen, feature a 12MP selfie camera, and ship with One UI 7 out of the box.
The launch timeframe of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Plus FE tablet is yet to be determined. Going by the previous iteration’s launch, we should be seeing the Android tablet somewhere in October.
