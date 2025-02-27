Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus leak drops, and suddenly the previous model looks tiny

What you need to know

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is rumored to sport a 13.1-inch display, making it larger than the 12.4-inch S9 FE Plus.

The regular S10 FE is reportedly sticking to 10.9 inches, just like last year’s model.

Expect different RAM and storage options, with the top model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

A new rumor claims that Samsung is gearing up to give the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus a bigger display, outshining its predecessor in screen size.

We’ve already heard a lot about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus in terms of their processor, memory, and connectivity specs. But one thing was still up in the air: how the S10 FE Plus’s size stacks up against the S9 FE Plus. Thanks to Roland Quandt, we finally have the scoop on that missing piece of the puzzle (via SamMobile).

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is set to feature a 13.1-inch display, while the standard S10 FE is expected to have a 10.9-inch screen, like last year's model.

For context, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a 12.4-inch display, while the standard S9 FE comes with 10.9 inches.

The previous models have proven to be solid alternatives to Samsung’s flagship tablets, offering a balance of affordability and performance. Now, to make the Tab S10 FE Plus even more enticing, Samsung seems to be upping the ante with a noticeably bigger screen.

If these specs turn out to be true, Samsung’s budget-friendly tablet could outshine the iPad Air 13’s 12.9-inch display.

Even with its sizable 13.1-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is still smaller than Samsung’s high-end Tab S10 Ultra. But with a much lower price tag, it gives buyers a solid big-screen option without breaking the bank.

At the same time, Quandt confirmed that both tablets will come in multiple setups, with options for different memory sizes. The top-tier versions are tipped to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Sticking to the budget-friendly approach of the Tab S10 FE series, it’s expected to run on the Exynos 1580 chip. While it’s not a powerhouse, this mid-range processor from Samsung should handle everyday tasks just fine.